AGARTALA: In a gruesome incident, a three-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father at a brick kiln in Tripura’s Udaipur sub-division early on Sunday morning.

The accused father was identified as Shiv Kumar.

In his cover up bid, Kumar set the dead body of the girl afire but his co-workers prevented him.

The accused took his baby (Smita Kumari Chauhan) out of their room when his wife was working in the morning shift.

The accused allegedly repeatedly hacked his daughter with a spade leading to her death.

On knowing about the incident, a police team under headed by additional superintendent of police Sudip Paul reached the spot and arrested the accused.

It is being alleged that the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.