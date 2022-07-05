AGARTALA: Tensions prevailed at the Nandannagar Palpara area of Agartala in the West Tripura district after a right-wing group named Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly occupied land meant for a cemetery and erected a makeshift temple.

Aggrieved by the incident locals blocked the road and demanded immediate shifting of the makeshift temple.

To bring the situation under control, the Sadar sub-divisional administration promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 in the area.

Also Read: Assam floods: Bollywood director Karan Johar donates Rs 11 lakh for relief ops

According to the Muslims in the area, a Shiv Ling was installed at the place and a banner of Hindu Yuva Vahini Tripura Pradesh was fixed just in front of the temple.

Locals claimed the whole temple was set up overnight to fuel communal sentiments.

One of the agitators who protested the move and staged a road blockade claimed that it was a plot of land mafias who had been trying to grab the land for years.

Also Read: Assam: NIA probe into ULFA-I recruitment drive intensifies

However, their attempts were foiled by the local people. The local administration, even the minority welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath was informed about the issue but things did not change.

The blockade was however lifted after, the administration assured the people of all-around support.