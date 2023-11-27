Agartala: The Tripura United Indigenous People’s Council (TUIPC), a platform representing surrendered militants in Tripura, has demanded a special central package worth Rs 500 crore for the proper rehabilitation of returnees.

TUIPC, a non-political front comprising various insurgent groups like the Tripura National Volunteers (TNV), National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), met with AK Mishra, Adviser of Northeast India at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on November 22 to discuss the demands of returnees who have laid down their arms and reintegrated into society.

Ranjit Debbarma, advisor of TUIPC and MLA of Tipra Motha, the principal opposition political party in Tripura, highlighted the unfulfilled promises made under the 1993 pact between the state, central government, and ATTF.

“When we surrendered, the government sanctioned Rs 20,000 for house construction. However, many of us did not receive the full payment, leading to difficulties in constructing houses,” Debbarma explained.

“Under the TNV accord, three demands, including the construction of a radio station and the generation of employment, remain unfulfilled,” he said.

He further emphasized that surrendered returnees have not received the benefits declared by the state and central governments, claiming that approximately 600 returnees have not received any benefits.

“We have also requested the establishment of a model village for the rehabilitation of returnees and urged the initiation of employment generation initiatives, including providing vehicles,” Debbarma added.

“Additionally, we seek Rs 10,000 as social pension for returnees aged 50 and above. Hence, we have proposed a comprehensive package of Rs 500 crore,” he said.