Agartala: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is slated to participate in the large-scale rally organized by Tipra Motha on October 14th in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion Prayot Kishore Manikya Debbarma announced this, highlighting that it marks the first instance of a Chief Minister from another state joining a regional party rally along with his cabinet minister to demonstrate solidarity and unity.

“On October 14th, Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, along with members of his cabinet, will join our monumental rally to support our call for a constitutional solution,” said Debbarma.

“I urge everyone to come to Khumulwng and convey the message that the Tiprasa community is strong and resolute in fighting for our rights,” he added.