Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday held a meeting with A.K. Mishra, Retired IPS officer and Advisor (North East) to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the comprehensive development of the indigenous communities in the state.

The meeting delved into a thorough conversation on strategies to uplift the Janajatis of Tripura. Dr. Saha expressed, “Today, A.K. Mishra, Adviser (North East) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), visited my office for a meeting. We extensively discussed the development of Janajatis in Tripura. I briefed him on our government’s initiatives for overall progress, encompassing budget allocation, improvements in schools and colleges, particularly in areas densely populated by indigenous communities.”

Dr. Saha further urged Mishra to interact with representatives of all indigenous communities, including leaders from political parties and student wings, to gain insights into their challenges.

“I want him to be well-informed about their concerns, as I have apprised him of the ongoing and future plans of our state government. He assured me that he would hold meetings with them, as requested. Our primary objective is development, and I anticipate that in the days ahead, all communities, irrespective of their backgrounds, will coexist harmoniously. Any differences that may arise will be addressed through dialogue,” Dr. Saha emphasised.