Agartala: Just a few hours before the inauguration of the first dental college in Tripura, MLA Sudip Roy Barman accused the government of attempting to inaugurate it “illegally”.

Sudip Roy Barman wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary Dr JK Sinha alleging that the government is going to inaugurate this college by violating the rules of the National Medical College.

Also Read: Assam: Electric, LPG crematoriums at all District Headquarters soon

He claimed that some professors of Agartala Government Medical College are being brought for theory and practical classes in Dental College flagging it as an illegal activity.

He mentioned in the letter that the professors and faculty of Agartala Government Medical College cannot be deputed or used for any other college.

Also Read: Assam: Manohari Gold Tea sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg

The Congress leader claimed that by deputing such professors from the AGMC, the government would endanger the students of the college (AGMC).

The dental college is scheduled for inauguration on December 18.