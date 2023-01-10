Agartala: The leader of the opposition BJP in West Bengal Subhendu Adhikari on Tuesday termed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a ‘company’ in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the owner while the general secretary of the party Abhishek Banerjee is the ‘managing director.

Subhendu who arrived in Tripura to participate in ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ at Charilam Assembly Constituency in Sepahijala district has also warned people to be aware of Trinamool Congress.

“People have realized the development in Tripura. In Tripura, lakhs of people received houses only in one day. In this state government has been working for the below-poverty level people and the vision of the Chief Minister is really very niche. Big states should learn such things from Tripura. I believe BJP will form government again with the majority of seats than 2018 election”, he said.

Adhikari further alleged that there is no rule of law in West Bengal while ‘jungle raj is prevailing in the state.

“Everyone knows there is a rule of jungle in West Bengal. In West Bengal you will find familism and a company in which the aunt (Mamata Banerjee) is the owner of the company while the nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) is managing director of the company”, he alleged.

Subhendu further claimed that the Chief Minister of West Bengal has changed the demography of West Bengal by not allowing BSF to erect barbed wire fencing and allowing entering JMB, Razakar of Bangladesh in the Indian Territory.

“Like civic body election in Tripura, they were nowhere. In the upcoming Assembly election also, TMC will be nowhere, In 2021 I defeated the owner of the Trinamool Company, Mamata Banerjee in Nandi Gram. A party from West Bengal run by a family open their shop in Tripura. I want to warn people to aware of this “cut money” and party of thieves”, he said.

He also lashed at the CPIM for exploiting the people of Tripura.