AGARTALA: Amidst the ongoing heatwave condition in Tripura, the state government has directed all its eight District Magistrate and Collectors to take precautionary measures for the heat wave, sun stroke and sun burn which were identified as state specific disasters.

An order from state’s revenue department undersigned by MU Ahmed, additional secretary said as per the IMD report similar condition may continue for more days.

“I am directed to inform that the state is reeling over hot weather conditions since last week.

“As per the IMD report similar condition may continue for more days.

“There are media reports of impacts of the hot weather that affecting the normal life and running the normal office and business works.

Also read: Tripura: Heat wave forces schools to close down for one week

“There are cautions from the medical fraternity asking people to avoid exposure to blazing sun and heat which might even in worst case result in sun strokes.

“Similarly, IMD is updating the weather reports and issuing daily bulletins with safety tips for key stakeholders and general public for handling hot weathers.

“In view of the excessive heat, the State Government announced the closure of schools from 17 to 23 April 2023,” the order copy read.

It further said that heat wave, sun stroke and sun burn have been identified as the state specific disasters in Tripura.

“ In view of the above, you are requested to kindly take necessary steps for management of heat wave, sun stroke, sun burn by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions in your districts.

“Activate the Emergency Operation Centres, Quick Response Teams and resources, ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areasand take support from other key agencies as and when required for safety and security of the citizens of the State”, the order further read.

The officials have also been directed to submit an actions taken report on the above to the department for the record.