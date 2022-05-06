AGARTALA: Tripura Police has arrested six people in connection with the mob attack on an on-duty doctor at Manikpur PHC in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

A police team-led Dhalai ASP Binay Kishore Debbarma carried out raids across the area and apprehended the accused persons from their residences on Thursday midnight.

Anticipating law and order issue, the arrested persons had been shifted to the adjacent Chailengta police station and subsequently forwarded to Longtharai valley subdivision court.

Manikpur police station OC Dilip Debbarma said, “We have arrested a total of six persons and later they were produced before the court”.

The arrested people have been identified as Harinath Tripura (18), Biswa Mohan Tripura (65), Nripendra Tripura (50), Chitta Kumar Tripura (37), Jyotida Tripura (35) and Jabrai Tripura (50).

A case under IPC sections 148, 149, 153, 333, 326, 307, 427, 34 and (A) and (B) of Tripura Medicare Service person and Medicare service institution act was registered following the incident.