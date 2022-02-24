AGARTALA: The opposition CPI-M in Tripura, on Thursday, displayed its strength on the streets of Agartala city, conveying the clear message that the ensuing assembly elections in the state would be an electoral bout to be fought eye-ball to eye-ball.

Noteworthy was the scale of the rally as after the poll debacle in 2018, the CPI-M did not organize any political gathering with such a grand participation of people.

Thousands of Left cadres holding red flags and shouting slogans flooded Agartala city and later assembled at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala.

Along with senior Tripura CPI-M leaders, party’s national general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo member Prakash Karat also attended the function.

Yechury while addressing the well-attended public meeting accused the ruling BJP of throttling the democratic set up of Tripura and said, “In Tripura, 22 CPI-M cadres had been killed. Our party offices were ransacked and, in many places, burnt to ashes. They thought they could neutralize the Left through intimidation. This is impossible. If the BJP is so confident of its political strength in Tripura, I want to dare them, hold peaceful elections. Let the campaign be free of any violence and give the electorates scope to cast their mandate freely. This will make the whole scenario clear”.

The senior CPIM leader also took pot-shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Prime Minister never speaks on the real problems faced by the millions of people of this country.

“The RSS and BJP is rather busy in spreading divisive agendas like Hijab, Hindu-Muslim polarization that are against the interest of the rich social fabric and inclusiveness of the country,” claimed Yechury.

CPI-M Politburo Member Prakash Karat claimed that India is going through a time both economically and politically.

“The institutions are being used to silence the political rivals. Those who try to speak out or raise their voice against this government, they invite inquiries. Such sort of political vendetta must stop,” he added.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and politburo member Manik Sarkar, on the other hand, said, “Resistance is the only way to script a new history. We have our back on the walls, they deserve a befitting reply. The BJP has miserably failed to live up the expectations of the people. The ruling party has betrayed the people of Tripura and we should organize people against the misdeeds of the saffron party.”

He also advised the party workers to build public opinion against the ruling BJP at the grass root level as a prelude to dethrone the BJP from Tripura.