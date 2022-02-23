AGARTALA: Tension prevailed at Golaghati’s Nabashantiganj area after multiple vehicles heading to attend a convene by Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha were vandalized by unidentified persons this afternoon.

The Congress accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of the unprovoked attacks and demanded that adequate security be arranged for the Congress leaders.

According to local sources, Barman and Saha went to the residence of the present BJP leader and former Congress MLA Ashok Debbarma for a meeting.

Debbarma said, “the meeting was just a get together for the people belonging to his constituency who are willing to join the Congress party. But, many supporters could not reach the meeting spot as miscreants launched an unprovoked attack on the vehicles ferrying the Congress supporters and a number of vehicles were turned away from the market where the attacks took place”.

Tripura Pradesh Congress spokesperson Prasanta Bhattacharjee dubbed the attack as an attempt on the lives of Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha.

Prasanta Bhattacha said, “A lot of Congress workers from Charilam, Kamalasagar and Bishalgarh decided to attend the meeting at the residence of Ashok Debbarma. But, all of a sudden a gang of miscreants attacked the vehicles ferrying Congress workers and then vandalized two vehicles. The other vehicles that were supposed to reach there did not approach further after receiving the reports of violence.”

“The incident once again showed that the ruling party is afraid of the rise of Congress in the state. All our senior leaders are now discharging various organizational responsibilities out of Agartala. As soon as they arrive here, we shall hold a meeting and certainly draw the attention of the Director-General of Police regarding the matter”, said Bhattacharjee.

He said, “the Congress party condemns these hooliganism tactics and demands immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the incident”.

On knowing the incident, huge contingents of police and TSR Jawans have been deployed in the area to avert any unprecedented incident. “The security arrangements are tightened up across the area and the situation is under control”, said a police officer.

Both the former MLAs returned to Agartala safely at around 7 pm in the evening.