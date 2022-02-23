Guwahati: A dead body of a man in Behali’s Borajuli who had been missing for the past 20 days was found with several scars on Wednesday evening.

The person as per his family works in a private tea garden in the area and a few days back had gone out to chase away a leopard.

He was identified as Bijoy Gowala.

His wife speaking on the incident said that there has been a stray leopard in the area that had been terrorising the locals and attacking livestock.

Few days back, it showed up in their village and Bijoy had gone to chase him back to the forest but he never came back.

Before leaving, he locked his wife and child in his house and asked them not to worry but a few days later, on Wednesday, locals found his dead body near a garden.

His body had multiple injuries and the police said that they were unable to clarify if he was killed by the leopard. The police are investigating angles of murder as well.