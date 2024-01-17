AGARTALA: Several students and teachers sustained injuries after a bus belonging to the national institute of technology (NIT)-Agartala plunged into a pond in West district of Tripura.

The accident took place at Ranirbazaar area in West district of Tripura in the early hours of Wednesday (January 17) due to dense fog.

The accident resulted in serious injuries to several students, teachers of the NIT-Agartala and the bus driver.

Local authorities, including firefighters, swiftly responded to the accident and reached the accident site for rescue operation.

The victims, covered in blood, were immediately referred to GB Hospital in Agartala city of Tripura for urgent medical attention.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha took to social media to convey his sympathies and wished speedy recovery of the injured students, teachers and other staff members.

“This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with all those affected by the NIT bus accident in Ranirbazar Chowk Basta area,” said Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

He added: “I extend my heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to the injured students, teachers and other employees.”

The Tripura chief minister also issued instructions to the local administration to provide all necessary assistance and support to the victims and their families.