AGARTALA: In a significant setback for opposition political factions in Tripura, over 400 voters recently joined the BJP, departing from the CPI-M, Congress and TIPRA in the Charilam assembly constituency under Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The announcement was made in the presence of former Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who expressed his enthusiasm for the overwhelming support witnessed.

“I am delighted to observe a surge in support as numerous individuals align themselves with the BJP today. I encourage my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters to actively engage with the BJP for genuine development,” said Varma.

He added: “While previous Prime Ministers advocated the slogan ‘Garibi Hatao’ (Remove Poverty), their promises often fell short, leaving the truly disadvantaged neglected. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is translating promises into tangible progress, extending development assurances to every rural community through dedicated initiatives.”

The former Tripura deputy chief minister highlighted that in Charilam assembly constituency of Tripura, the distribution of government-provided houses under the PM-Awas Yojana was impartial, regardless of colour, religion, or party affiliation.

“The beneficiaries of the PM-Awas Yojana in Charilam encompass individuals from diverse religious backgrounds – Buddhist, Muslim, Christian, and Hindu. Our Assembly proudly welcomes representatives from all faiths, fostering inclusivity that has propelled the BJP to become the largest party in the world,” he added.