Agartala: The tea industry in Tripura is set to receive a significant boost, as NITI Aayog nods for the establishment of the state’s inaugural Tea Auction Centre.

This announcement was made during the inaugural review session of the recently launched Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT), presided over by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday.

Regarding the creation of the Tea Auction Centre, the Chief Minister directed officials to establish it at Durgabari Tea Estate, situated in Bamutia within West Tripura District. Dr. Saha, during the meeting, scrutinized various projects aimed at the comprehensive development and public welfare of the state, emphasizing the importance of completing them within stipulated timelines without compromising on quality.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha stressed the need for District Magistrates to shoulder greater responsibility in project implementation, asserting that effective project implementation would facilitate enhanced monitoring of activities.

The meeting delved into key state projects, including the National Highway, Agartala to Airport road, infrastructure development of Mata Tripurasundari Temple, Maharaja Birchandra Manikya Modern Art and Cultural Museum at Old Raj Bhavan, Vidyajyoti School, Jal Jeevan Mission, and PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

It was disclosed during the session that a delegation from NITI Aayog had recently visited the state as part of the Tripura Institution for Transformation initiative. Following discussions between the state government and the delegation, approval was granted for the establishment of a tea auction center in the state.

Consequently, the state government is taking necessary steps to actualize this initiative, with the Chief Minister advising concerned authorities to set up the tea auction center in the Durgabari region.

Secretaries and officers from relevant departments involved in project implementation provided comprehensive updates on the current status and progress of development works during the meeting.

Discussions also centered on challenges faced in project implementation, with proposed solutions being a focal point of the deliberations.