AGARTALA: In a major political development, Tripura People’s Front President Patal Kanya Jamatia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

From now on, her party will be politically inert but it will continue to fight for social causes. Jamatia along with all her supporters joined the party and appealed for “Greater Unity” among tribes and non-tribes instead of demanding “Greater Tipraland” or “Tipraland”.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP State President Manik Saha, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and others welcomed the newcomers in the party.

Addressing the gathering organized in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala, She said, “Peaceful co-existence of people belonging to tribal and non-tribal communities is a must for the development. For the sake of development, we don’t want ‘Greater Tipraland’ or ‘Tipraland’, I want to give the slogan of Greater Unity for overall development”.

Slamming the ruling party of Tripura Tribal Council areas, Jamatia alleged that TIPRA backed miscreants had unleashed terror to prevent her workers from joining the joining event.

“In several places, miscreants having allegiance with TIPRA motha threatened people of dire consequences if they arrived at the joining function. Roads had been blocked to prevent our supporters and vehicles were denied for hire. These tactics can’t prevent me”, said Jamatia.

Lauding Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, she said, “he is the first Chief Minister of Tripura who wants to create equal opportunities for tribals as well as non-tribes. Welcoming the newcomers, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said, “I got a new sister today. I will be standing solid with her. PM Modi, JP Nadda and the entire country are with you. You should not be afraid of anything”.

Deb also highlighted various development-oriented programmes that his government initiated in the last four years.