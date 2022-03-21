AGARTALA: TIPRA Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Sunday made it clear that his party would refrain from allying with the ruling BJP.

His statement came hours after BJP welcomed indigenous rights activist Patal Kanya Jamatia to the saffron fold.

Debbarman reiterated his stance and said that he would contest in 30 to 35 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections slated to be held in February next year.

While addressing the joining event, Jamatia came down heavily on TIPRA motha’s Greater Tipraland demand and said, “Greater Unity” can only solve the problem.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University professor accidentally plays porn during online lecture

Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik also took a dig at the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand said some leaders are misguiding the indigenous people by promoting ideas like this.

“Only BJP can do the real development of indigenous people. Some leaders are there who are trying to mislead people in the name of Greater Tipraland”, Bhoumik claimed.

Reacting sharply to the comments, Pradyot said, “if we are a small party we shall fight alone.”

Also Read: Assam: Woman mowed down by truck in Chirang

“I have seen that BJP leaders were branding TIPRA as a small party. If BJP thinks we are that small party then they closed the doors for any pre-poll electoral understanding”, said Debbarman.

“Question of any alliance does not arise anymore. They are the big party let them contest in all 60 seats but we shall fight in 30 to 35 seats”, said Debbarman.