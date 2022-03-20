Guwahati: A woman died after being mowed down by a tipper truck on the Hagrama Bridge in Chirang on Sunday.

Locals said that the incident took place in the afternoon of Sunday.

The woman identified as Dipika Narzary was on her way home with her husband on a scooter.

But, on reaching the bridge which is in a very bad condition, they slowed down but the truck behind them did not slow and as a result, it ran over the scooter.

While the husband managed to escape the accident with some injuries, the woman died on the spot.

The driver of the truck bearing registration AS-19AC-3700 managed to flee from the spot leaving behind the truck.

Locals following the incident protested against authorities as they had been demanding for the bridge to be repaired for a long time.

They also claimed that trucks have been plying in the area illegally and the police had remained silent on the issue.

Police have sent the dead body for post mortem while an investigation regarding the entire issue has been initiated.