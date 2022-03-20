Guwahati: In a case of an online lecture gone awry, a faculty member of Assam’s Dibrugarh University accidentally screened pornography during a live programme.

The pornographic gaffe occurred when Dr. Kaustubh Kumar Deka, an assistant professor at Dibrugarh University, was conducting a lecture on the topic “Political Science Today: Discussing the Discipline” via Zoom on Sunday evening.

A large number of students and teachers from different colleges and varsities joined the programme, which was also streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

When Deka tried to share slides on the topic, a screen from a pornographic website soon popped up featuring some explicit images of men and women in compromising positions.

Dr Deka, an alumnus of JNU, teaches political science at Dibrugarh University.

The virtual event was organized by 15 Minit Xikhya, an online platform, managed by Texas-based Dr Hiranya Kr Nath. Nath, who originally hails from Assam, is a professor at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville.

The incident left the organizers left red-faced, who subsequently remove the contents from YouTube and Facebook.

However, the screenshots of the video have been widely circulated on social media.