Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the royal descendant and former chairman of TIPRA Motha, criticized the CPIM for allegedly neglecting the indigenous population of the state during their tenure.

During a Facebook Live session today, Pradyot emphasized his commitment to his community and the importance of keeping them informed about Tipra Motha’s progress, as well as discussions with the central government regarding their rights and demands.

“I advocate not just for myself, but for my people. Our primary demand is Greater Tipraland, and we hope the Government of India recognizes that progress in Tripura is contingent upon the well-being of the indigenous population. This state belonged to us and the Tiprasa community, but now we’re peacefully advocating for our rights. Discussions with the central government are at an advanced stage,” Pradyot said.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma summoned by court for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

He urged unity and patience, emphasizing that now is not the time for internal conflicts.

Pradyot expressed respect for all but stated that his support would be directed towards those who actively contribute to the well-being of the indigenous population.

Also Read: Assam: Three fake gold smugglers arrested in Sonitpur

He added, “To those who champion constitutional principles and democracy, we’re not at odds with you, but what have you provided for us? You’ve been in power for the past 25 years and haven’t extended a helping hand.

“The indigenous people of Tripura were not your priority. Hence, we will address our own challenges first, and then engage in discussions about your cause,” he concluded.