Agartala: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, former chairman of Tipra Motha, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the vital matter of securing the rights and ensuring the well-being of the indigenous inhabitants of Tripura.

The meeting focused on the ongoing dialogue aimed at finding a constitutional resolution for the Indigenous people of Tripura. Pradyot said that the meeting was productive and that the two sides discussed the ultimate culmination of rights for the Indigenous population of Tripura.

Sambit Patra, BJP Northeast Coordinator, conveyed via Twitter that the interaction between Shri Pradyot Manikya and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah bore fruitful outcomes.

Their conversation delved into the ongoing negotiations and the overarching aim of safeguarding the rights and welfare of the indigenous populace.

Sambit Patra further emphasized that the Prime Minister’s vision has consistently prioritized securing the rights and uplifting the tribal communities not only in Tripura but across the entirety of the nation.

This alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision underscores the commitment towards comprehensive and inclusive development.