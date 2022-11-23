AGARTALA: In a fresh spate of political violence in Tripura, a clash erupted between the workers of the BJP and the CPI-M in Khowai district on Wednesday.

Many were left injured in the clash between the two parties in Khowai district of Tripura.

While, 12 of the BJP workers sustained injuries, at least six CPI-M workers were also injured in the clash.

The injured Tripura BJP workers have been identified as: Sagar Ghosh, Amlan Rishi Das, Amit Das, Liton Saha, Gopal Pal, Sushanta Debnath, Santosh Das, Sanjay Nath Sharma, Krishna Dev Roy, Abhijit Ghosh, Rakesh Das and Pradesh Tanti.

Three of the injured Tripura BJP workers were stated to be in critical condition and referred to the GB hospital in Agartala from Khowai district hospital.

On the other hand, one of the six injured workers of the Tripura CPI-M is stated to be in critical condition.

The Tripura CPI-M has accused the BJP of triggering fresh political violence in the state by attacking a procession of the Left Front.

“The BJP had pre-planned the attack,” senior Tripura CPI-M leader Pabitra Kar alleged.

He further said: “The BJP in Tripura has become a party, which is thoroughly dependent on gangsters.”

“This is the good governance and improved law-and-order that the current chief minister has been claiming,” the Tripura CPI-M leader said.

He added: “People will overthrow the BJP government in Tripura because of misgovernance.”

On the other hand, Tripura BJP leader Subrata Majumdar blamed the CPI-M for the clash that erupted between the workers of the two parties in Khowai on Wednesday.

Majumdar alleged that CPI-M workers, who were taking part in the procession attacked BJP workers.

He claimed that the BJP workers were working on campaign decoration for the “Ghar Ghar BJP” programme, when they were attacked by the CPI-M workers.