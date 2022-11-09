AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, broke his silence on the claims made by the opposition parties over deteriorating in law and order situation in the state.

Terming the claims of the opposition parties in Tripura as “baseless and fabricated”, CM Manik Saha said that “law and order situation in the state is intact”.

“These (claims by opposition parties) are baseless. I want to make it clear that there is no deterioration of law and order situation in the state,” Tripura CM Manik Saha said.

Briefing media persons in Agartala, the Tripura chief minister further stated that “the law and order situation in Tripura is much better compare to many other states”.

He added: “Since 2018 (when BJP came to power in Tripura), there has been an overall decline in crime rate in the state.”

“Crime rate in Tripura has declined by at least 40 percent (since 2018),” said Tripura CM Manik Saha on Wednesday.

Tripura CM Manik Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, claimed that all kinds of crime, including thefts, robbery, eve-teasing, rape, murder, molestation, etc declined during the BJP regime.

Notably, on Tuesday, CPI-M and Congress – the main opposition parties in Tripura – expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

Both the parties stated that the prevailing law-and-order situation in Tripura is not conducive for holding free and fair assembly elections.

The CPI-M and the Congress made this remark during an all-party meeting, which was headed by the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Tripura.

It may be mentioned here that Tripura, in recent times, has been rocked by a series of rape cases, investigations into which are still underway.

Moreover, political clashes between workers and leaders of the BJP with workers and leaders of opposition parties have also been reported frequently.