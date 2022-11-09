AGARTALA: Chairman of the Tipraha Indigenous People’s Alliance (TIPRA) party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma, on Wednesday, came down heavily on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the “managing master of the BJP”.

“Himanta is the managing master of the BJP. Let him do his work. However, he is my good friend and that is beyond politics,” said TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma.

This statement from Pradyot Debbarma came in response to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remark that TIPRA party “will not a factor for the BJP” during the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura.

Assembly elections in Tripura is scheduled to be held in the first part of the 2023.

Also read: Ex-Tripura minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia joins TIPRA after resigning as IPFT MLA

Notably, in a big boost to the TIPRA ahead of the Tripura assembly elections, former state minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia joined the party on Wednesday.

Jamatia joined the TIPRA party just a day after resigning as an IPFT MLA.

Mevar Kumar Jamatia joined Pradyot Deb Barma-led TIPRA at Agartala in Tripura along with several other IPFT leaders and supporters.

“I tried to work for the people of Tripura – tribals and non tribals alike. But I was not allowed to work. I could not continue and it is the BJP, which is responsible,” Jamatia said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Jamatia joining the TIPRA, Pradyot Debbarma said: “Thansa (trust) unity is the need of the hour.”