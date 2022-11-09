AGARTALA: Former Tripura minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia joined the TIPRA party on Wednesday.

Jamatia joined the TIPRA party just a day after resigning as an IPFT MLA.

Mevar Kumar Jamatia joined Pradyot Deb Barma-led TIPRA at Agartala in Tripura along with several other IPFT leaders and supporters.

Jamatia, a former Tripura minister, said that he joined TIPRA after witnessing massive backing by the tribal population of the state towards the “Greater Tipraland” demand of the party.

He further alleged that the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura “did not allow” him to work for the people of the state.

“I tried to work for the people of Tripura – tribals and non tribals alike. But I was not allowed to work. I could not continue and it is the BJP, which is responsible,” he said.

Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) – ally of the BJP – has suffered a big jolt.

On Tuesday, Mevar Kumar Jamatia submitted his resignation to the Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly – Ratan Chakraborty.