AGARTALA: Leader of the opposition in Tripura and CPI-M stalwart Manik Sarkar, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP.

CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar and said that BJP would face the consequences for ‘betraying’ the people of Tripura.

Sarkar alleged that the BJP did not keep any of the promises it made prior to the 2018 assembly elections in Tripura.

Manik Sarkar’s statement came a day after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heaped praises on the Tripura BJP leadership for delivering “beyond what was promised”.

“The BJP will be shown the exit door for deceiving people with false and empty promises,” said CPI-M leader and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar.

Drawing a direct reference to the statement of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the former Tripura CM said, “The gentleman from Assam was instrumental in campaigning for the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly elections. He had promised 50,000 jobs in the first year of BJP government and lured government employees with the assurance of seventh central pay commission. His kitty was full of promises and lucrative offers that people believed in. But, the question is whether anything has been delivered or not?”

The former Tripura CM also said that those who have been ‘betrayed’ by the BJP can actually tell the truth.

“The gentleman also promised that the issue of 10,323 will be addressed and they will be reinstated in service. But nothing happened,” Sarkar said. “Forget about implementation of 7th Central Pay Commission, employees are yet to get 35-36 percent of dearness allowance… Since elections are approaching, the government may try to release five to seven per cent DA to defuse anger among the employees. If that prompts you (people) to vote for the party again, be prepared to get cheated again,” he maintained.