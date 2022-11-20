AGARTALA: Rate of crimes against women in Tripura declined by 30 percent since 2018.

This was claimed by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha stated that rate of crimes against women dropped considerably since the BJP-IPFT coalition came to power in 2018 in the state.

Incidents of eve-teasing were reduced by nearly 60%, molestation by 35%, rape and dowry deaths by 10% each, and murder by 15%, the Tripura chief minister added.

“According to NCRB 2021 data, Tripura ranks fifth in overall crime incidents from below,” CM Manik Saha said.

Tripura ranks second among the Northeast states in regards to drugs seizures.

He also rubbished the claims of the opposition parties in Tripura over alleged detoriaration of law and order situation in the state.

“Statistics reveal that situation has rather improved since 2018,” the Tripura CM said.