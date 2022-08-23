Agartala: Activists of Youth Congress on Monday gheraoed the Tripura police headquarters in Agartala seeking the arrest of the culprits involved in the attack on the residence of Keshab Sarkar.

The residence of Keshab Sarkar, who had left the ruling BJP to join the Congress, was vandalized allegedly by BJP workers at Majlishpur under Jirania police station in Tripura on Saturday.

Sarkar alleged that despite several calls, police arrived hours after the attackers had left his residence.

Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha alleged BJP-backed goons were behind the attack and that attackers who targeted Opposition leaders and supporters had a minister’s support.

The Youth Congress workers blocked the entrance of the Tripura police headquarters demanding the culprits’ arrests and the suspension of a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) under whose watch Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman was assaulted on August 11 in Jirania.

The Youth Congress also served police an “ultimatum” of 72 hours.

Opposition CPI (M) held the ruling BJP responsible for the attack. Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar along with other CPI (M) leaders visited Jirania on Sunday to take note of the situation.

Condemning the attack, former CM Sarkar alleged Tripura has turned into a safe haven for criminals.

Sarkar was earlier booked under the National Security Act in 2018, a few months after the BJP-led alliance came to power.

After he was released on bail four and a half months later, Sarkar said he was a victim of a political conspiracy hatched by his own party colleagues.