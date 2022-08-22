AGARTALA: Just a day after highlighting the alleged deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, the Tripura Congress, on Monday, threatened to launch a mass movement demanding imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha alleged that over the past 52 months of BJP regime in Tripura, law-and-order situation in the state went from bad to worse.

The Tripura Congress chief alleged that BJP workers under the direction of a cabinet minister stepped up violence and attacks on the opposition parties’ leaders and supporters.

“In connivance with state police, BJP cadres attacked the house of Congress leader Keshav Sarkar, who was the main architect of the victory of information minister Sushanta Chowdhury in 2018 on BJP ticket. They rolled down a bulldozer in the main entrance and demolished all the houses; thereafter, looted cash and valuables from the house,” Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha alleged.

Notably, Keshav Sarkar had switched over to the Congress from the BJP recently.

Sinha alleged that Saturday’s attack on Keshav Sarkar was the fifth attack by “BJP goons” in last six months after he joined Congress.

“The latest one appeared to be murderous. Sarkar along with his family members somehow managed to escape the attack on their lives,” Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha said.

“Keshav made calls to the police station, some police officers and sub-divisional police officers for over an hour, when the miscreants were demolishing and looting his house but none responded,” Sinha alleged.

“After the miscreants left the place police came to spot, which indicates police were informed and advised to stay away during the incident. Now even after two days, no case has been registered thus far,” Sinha alleged.

On the other hand, senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said that Tripura is going through “the worst ever law and order situation”.

He said that the central government has been apprised about the ‘deteriorating’ law-and-order situation in Tripura.

“Tripura is heading for assembly election, latest by February next year, and there is a complete jungle raj. There is no chance of holding any democratic event including elections,” Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said.

“There were a total of 604 murders, 678 rioting and 644 kidnapping cases – all politically motivated – registered in Tripura in last 52 months of BJP rule,” Barman said.

“Therefore, except for President’s rule, there is no other option left for the state,” the Tripura Congress leader said.