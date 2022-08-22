NEW DELHI: The Congress has alleged that “goonda raj” (rule of the goons) prevails in Tripura under the regime of the BJP-led state government.

The Congress party said that leaders of the opposition political parties in Tripura are facing threat to their lives due to the “goonda raj”.

“There is no freedom, no democracy in Tripura. I don’t know whether I shall be alive or not. Seven attempts have already been made on my life,” said senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman.

He added: “All Congress leaders are under threat. We can’t hold political rallies and meetings. Our workers are attacked for participating in political protests.”

Alleging democracy being under threat under the current BJP-regime in Tripura, the Congress leader sought imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Besides, he also demanded a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether he endorsed the culture of violence that allegedly has been going on in Tripura.

“A reign of terror has been let loose. In 52 months of the BJP rule in Tripura, 604 murders have been registered while many murders are portrayed as suicide. The police give protection to criminals,” Barman said.

Speaking on the same lines, Tripura Congress in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar said that imposition of President’s rule in Tripura has become a necessity.

He alleged that the BJP government in Tripura is now allowing any political activity.

While, opposition leaders are facing violence from criminals, they are also being persecuted by the state police and other agencies, Tripura Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.