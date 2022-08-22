AGARTALA: The Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA party in Tripura has renewed its demand for a separate tribal state ‘Greater Tipraland’.

The TIPRA party will submit memorandums demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ to all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) across Tripura on Tuesday (August 23).

This was informed by TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma.

“All organizations affiliated to TIPRA on August 23 shall submit a single memorandum on demand for Greater Tipraland to all SDMs,” said TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma.

“This memorandum will reach the President of India through the Tripura governor,” Debbarma said.

He added: “We seek a constitutional solution.”

“It is high time that the party focuses on its prime demand of Greater Tipraland which is a constitutional demand,” the TIPRA party chief said.

He further informed that in September, a delegation of senior TIPRA leaders and elected representatives of the TTAADC including the CEM and EMs shall meet the Tripura governor of Tripura over the ‘Greater Tipraland’ issue.

