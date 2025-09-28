Agartala: A three-month-old girl was reunited with her biological parents in Tripura’s Gomati district after police and Childline officials foiled an alleged unlawful adoption attempt.

The incident, reported from Karbook subdivision, came to light when local media highlighted the case, prompting swift administrative action.

Officials said the baby’s parents, Kanchan Chakma and Santana Chakma, handed her over to a childless couple from Madhumag Para.

In return, they allegedly accepted Rs 10,000 and an additional Rs 1,500 as a token sum.

The arrangement soured when the couple later sought to take the baby back, but their request was denied.

As the issue attracted public attention, police intervened and rescued the child within 24 hours.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gamanjoy Reang said that neither party admitted exchanging money during questioning, although the biological father had earlier acknowledged on camera that he made the payments.

“The biological parents claimed they agreed to the adoption due to financial distress, hoping the child would be raised in better conditions. The adopting couple, on the other hand, said they had been trying unsuccessfully for years to adopt a child. Both families acted without understanding the legal process,” Reang said.

The officer noted that the child is the second offspring of the Chakma family, who already have a two-year-old son.

The family relies solely on a small rubber plantation for income, which authorities believe contributed to their decision to part with the baby.

No criminal case was registered, as both families resolved the issue amicably. “We counselled them on the legalities and potential consequences of bypassing formal adoption procedures. They have been cautioned against repeating such actions,” Reang added.

Childline authorities stressed that proper adoption must occur through recognised legal channels to protect children’s rights and prevent exploitation.

They will step up awareness campaigns in remote areas to ensure families understand the risks of informal adoption.

The baby was handed back to her parents in the presence of police and child welfare officials.