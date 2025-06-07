Imphal: A joint team of the Assam Rifles and National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a top leader of the Kuki National Army (KNA), who was the mastermind behind the killing of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh police station and injuring three police commandos.

Reports indicate that the joint team of Assam Rifles and NIA on Friday afternoon conducted a special operation at the hinted area of Mandoi Veng under the Moreh Police station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, leading to the arrest of the KNA leader Kamginthang Gangte.

During the operation, the team also recovered one 9 mm pistol and one magazine, along with some incriminating documents.

Authorities stated that Gangte, also identified as K. Guite in some reports, was the primary individual responsible for the sniper attack that killed SDPO Chingtham Anand on October 31, 2023. A sharpshooter fatally shot the officer while he was overseeing preparations for a helicopter landing at the Eastern Ground.

Following the SDPO’s killing, a reinforced team of Manipur police commandos rushed to Moreh. Unfortunately, Kuki militants ambushed the team between Sinam and Bungyang villages in the same district, resulting in injuries to three policemen.

Meanwhile, the joint Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of Moreh have, in a statement, condemned Kamginthang Gangte’s arrest, alleging that authorities reportedly carried out the operation without adhering to proper legal procedures.

The CSOs have accused Lt. Col. Nitin Sharma of the 5 Assam Rifles of acting with bias and for personal motives. The CSOs are also calling for a 24-hour shutdown, which is currently underway on June 7 (Saturday).