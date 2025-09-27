Agartala: A total of 22 cases of child marriage have been registered across Tripura over the last three years, the state government informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to questions raised by CPI(M) MLA Sailendra Chandra Nath, the Minister in-charge of the Home Department detailed that five cases were reported in 2022-23, three in 2023-24, and 14 cases in 2024-25.

The government highlighted initiatives to curb child marriage, including the expansion of the ‘Balika Mancha’ model, first introduced in South Tripura district. Currently, 370 Balika Manchas operate in schools across the state, functioning as grievance redressal platforms for adolescent girls while raising awareness about child rights and the dangers of early marriage.

Additionally, under ‘Mission Sankalpa’, 10 villages have been declared child marriage-free. The state’s 24×7 child helpline continues to provide immediate assistance to children in distress.

The government also emphasized rehabilitation measures for rescued victims. Those placed in protective homes receive care, while those not institutionalized are provided a monthly sponsorship of Rs 4,000 to support education or other avenues for self-reliance.

The Home Minister stressed that a combination of community awareness programs, institutional platforms, financial support, and vigilant law enforcement remains key to preventing child marriages and safeguarding the welfare of children in Tripura.