Agartala: Tripura Police detained six suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Sabroom in Tripura’s South District on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Tripura Police received confidential information on Wednesday about the presence of several Bangladeshi citizens who had allegedly crossed the border and were hiding in the small tea garden area of Sabroom.

In response to the tip-off, Sub-Inspector Dhruba Majumdar, along with plainclothes police personnel, conducted a thorough search of the area.

Their efforts led to the discovery of six Bangladeshi youths attempting to evade the police by fleeing into the tea garden.

During subsequent interrogations, the detained youths reportedly confessed to being Bangladeshi citizens. They said that they had come from Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The incident has ignited discussions about the vigilance of the BSF battalions responsible for safeguarding the India-Bangladesh border in the Sabroom sub-division of Tripura.