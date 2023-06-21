Agartala: The Tripura Police arrested three drug paddlers and seized contraband items worth lakhs from Kalibari Dighi in Dharmanagar under the North district.

Based on confidential information, the North District Police arrested three persons from Kalibari Dighi, in Dharmanagar City in seized 6.5 grams of heroin and 1400 Yaba tablets from their possession.

The police also impounded a motorcycle they were using.

The impounded bike (TR 05 C 6442) was being used by the three arrested persons for illegal activities.

They were identified as Abdul Osud (18), Kabil Ahmed (25) and Sribas Nath (26). All of them are residents of Dharmanagar in Tripura.

The successful operation of the police came after they arrested Sanjib Kalua (30) yesterday from Rajbari in Dharmanagar.

During interrogation, Sanjib revealed the details to the Tripura Police and based on this the police arrested three persons.