Tripura: Poachers kill elephant, mutilate body in Khowai

Agartala: The mutilated body of a sub-adult male elephant was found in the Tui Rupa Chara forest of Pramod Nagar, under the Kalyanpur Forest Department in Khowai District, Tripura

Authorities suspect poachers are responsible for the killing.

The remains were discovered during a routine patrol, with help from local residents, on Sunday morning. Upon receiving the information, senior forest officers, police, and veterinarians quickly arrived at the scene.

Officials believe the elephant was shot and killed, with parts of its head and hind leg removed, likely in an attempt to steal its valuable tusks.

A post-mortem confirmed that poaching was the cause of death.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are working to identify and arrest those responsible, while increasing efforts to prevent further wildlife crimes.