GOLAGHAT: The police in Golaghat district of Assam have arrested poachers and recovered a rhino horn from their possession.

One of the arrested rhino poachers has been identified as Joggu Pegu.

He was arrested from Mohuramukh in Bokakhat area of Golaghat district in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the accused had on January 22 killed a female rhino and cut off her horn.

The carcass of the dead rhino was later recovered from near the Maklung forest camp under Agoratoli forest range of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Meanwhile, the arrested rhino poachers are under the custody of police in Bokakhat in Assam.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Besides the rhino horn, the police have also seized an AK Rifle from their possession.

Assam DGP GP Singh informed that the AK Rifle was used for rhino poaching.

“Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching,” Assam DGP GP Singh said.