GUWAHATI: At least six members of the Bir Lachit Sena organisation in Assam have been arrested by the police in Guwahati.

The arrested Bir Lachit Sena members have been identified as: Bikash Axom, Tapan Sharma, Matiur Rahman, Rabi Dihingia, Manoj Deka and Bikrant Kalita.

They were arrested for their alleged involvement in clashes with authorities of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Reportedly, the clashes took place on Friday (January 26), when a scuffle broke out between the Bir Lachit Sena members and employees of the Kamakhya Temple parking.

The clashes broke out in connection to a matter regarding parking of vehicles.

The temple management lodged an FIR against the members of the organization, who were involved in the incident at the Jalukbari police station in Guwahati.