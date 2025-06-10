Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday lauded the far-reaching impact of centrally sponsored welfare schemes in the state, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving significant progress in agriculture, health, and social welfare over the past 11 years.

Addressing a press conference to mark PM Modi’s completion of 11 years in office, Saha emphasized how transparent and corruption-free governance has ensured that financial aid reaches citizens directly. “Thousands of crores have reached beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), eliminating the middleman culture,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Highlighting key achievements, the Chief Minister revealed that farmers in Tripura have received more than Rs 843 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme via DBT.

Additionally, Rs 10 crore was disbursed under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and loans amounting to Rs 2,272 crore were sanctioned through the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

In the area of water accessibility, Saha noted a remarkable rise in coverage under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana—from just 3% to 85.97% of households now having tap water connections.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On the healthcare front, he shared that claims worth over Rs 239 crore have been settled under Ayushman Bharat, and the state has introduced its own health coverage program for economically disadvantaged families inspired by the scheme’s success.

The Chief Minister also highlighted maternal and small business welfare initiatives. Around Rs 62 crore has been disbursed under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, benefiting 1.46 lakh new mothers. Meanwhile, over 8,200 small traders have availed collateral-free loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

As part of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 15,000 people have registered in Tripura, with solar panels already installed in 368 households, he added.

BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharjee announced that a series of statewide programs and celebrations will be organized to commemorate the Prime Minister’s 11-year milestone in office.