Agartala: Tripura’s Leader of Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, has strongly condemned the recent atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and called on secular democratic forces to unite against rising autocracy and fundamentalism in the region.

Reacting to the ongoing developments in the neighboring country, Chaudhury drew parallels between the political climates of Bangladesh and Tripura, accusing both governments of undermining democratic values.

“In Tripura, elections have been reduced to a mockery. The same scenario is unfolding in Bangladesh,” he said.

Highlighting concerns over the political shift in Bangladesh, the CPI (M) leader criticized the ruling government for its stance on Pakistan and its suppression of democratic voices.

“The current government in Bangladesh is glorifying Pakistan as a friend and is undermining the legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other freedom fighters. Protests led by students and political activists are being crushed with unparalleled autocracy, eroding secular values,” he remarked.

He expressed deep concern over the increasing attacks on minority Hindus, warning that such incidents weaken the secular foundation of Bangladesh.

Chaudhury also drew attention to the similarities between fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh and India.

“Just as we are alarmed by the political situation in our country, I urge all secular democratic forces to come together and raise their voices against the atrocities in Bangladesh. The original vision of Bangladesh’s creation is at stake. When dictatorship and fundamentalism prevail, it is the minorities who bear the brunt of the consequences,” he asserted.

Chaudhury condemned the actions targeting minorities and called for collective resistance to safeguard democracy and secularism in the region.