AGARTALA: Opposition parties in Tripura – the CPI-M and the Congress – slammed the BJP-led state government over recent hike in power tariffs.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) announced a 5 to 7 percent hike in power tariffs, which will come into effect from October 1.

Notably, this is the first adjustment in power tariffs in Tripura by the TSECL since 2014.

CPI-M staged a protest rally in Agartala city, led by the party’s West District committee.

Notable figures like former MP and CPI-M leader Shankar Prasad Dutta, along with former Tripura MLA and CPI-M state committee member Pabitra Kar, were prominent figures at the event.

Dutta criticized the government’s decision, emphasizing the adverse impact on citizens, particularly within the Agartala Municipal Corporation area, where wealth tax has surged significantly.

“Wealth tax has skyrocketed by 10 to 12 times, and power tariffs have increased dramatically. These price hikes are putting immense pressure on the poor and middle-class citizens,” Dutta said.

He added: “Like elsewhere in the country, the Tripura government is burdening its people.”

Meanwhile, Tripura Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty pointed out that the state government raised power tariffs at a time when people are struggling to meet their daily needs.

“The cost of goods is skyrocketing, and the central government remains silent. They seem engrossed in promotional activities. It’s as if they have initiated an undeclared war against the people,” Chakraborty said.

He said: “Electricity tariffs have surged drastically, and even power surplus states are experiencing regular load shedding. The common people are suffering, and Tripura’s electricity meter charges are much higher than in West Bengal.”

The Congress party demanded reconsideration of the decision to hike power tariff.