Guwahati: The NF Railway has decided to run a one-way special train from Agartala to Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The train will commence its journey on March 23, 2022, from Agartala.

Accordingly, Train No 05601 Agartala – Gorakhpur one way special will leave from Agartala at 6:45 pm to reach Gorakhpur Jn at 04:30 am on the third day of its journey.

The train will run via Badarpur Jn., Guwahati and Rangiya Jn. and will have stoppages at Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur Jn., Manderdisa, Hojai, Guwahati, Rangiya Jn., Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri Jn., Katihar Jn., Barauni Jn., Dalsingh Sarai, Samastipur Jn., Muzaffarpur Jn., Hajipur Jn., Chhapra and Siwan Jn. during its journey.

The train will have one AC-2 tier, nine sleeper classes and eight general second class coaches apart from two brake cum luggage vans.

The details of the timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to see these details before undertaking their journey.