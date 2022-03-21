Guwahati: In another incident of child molestation in the state, a 5-year-old minor was allegedly assaulted sexually by a 54-year-old man in West Karbi Anglong’s Mailoo.

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Harindra Ram of the same area.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University professor accidentally plays porn during online lecture

The person had allegedly lured the minor to a sugarcane field near his house using candy where he allegedly assaulted her sexually.

After the minor told her mother about the incident, he even tried to bribe her mother for keeping her mouth shut.

However, she filed an FIR and the accused along with his family members managed to flee before the police could take steps.

Also Read: Assamese writer Pranjyoti Nath bags top position in Wikisource Proofreadathon

It has been alleged that the accused is a habitual offender.

He also has a record of molesting another minor girl in the past.