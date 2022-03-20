Guwahati: Young Assamese writer Pranjyoti Nath has bagged top position in all India Indic Wikisource Proofreadathon, March 2022.

Earlier in August last year, Nath, who hails from upper Assam’s Jorhat, shared all India third position in the Indic Wikisource Proofreadathon.

The event was organized by the Centre for Internet and Society – Access to Knowledge (CIS-A2K) to promote the online activity of the Wikisource project.

Wikisource is a virtual library of free content textual sources on a wiki, managed by the Wikimedia Foundation.

On the other hand, the Assamese language has won the second position in the Wikisource proofreading contest, in which 100 competitors belonging to 12 Indian languages ?? have participated.

A total of 34 Assamese texts were digitized by 18 members of Assamese Wikisource and 21 books were completed in just 15 days.

In this competition, the members digitized the printed texts of the Assamese language by converting them into Unicode.