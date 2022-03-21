Guwahati: The opposition MLAs in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) boycotted the question hour of the budget session of the ALA on Monday alleging the BJP-led government of “murdering democracy”.

Speaking on the leader Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said, “The BJP-led government has been attempting to murder the democracy and the constitution in various ways. They are trying to run the state and the country with fascism.”

He added that the BJP had insulted the legislators by comparing them with cows. “They even went on to discriminate the MLAs by portraying that constituencies belonging to the ruling parties will only be developed”, he added.

Saikia further claimed that even opposition MLAs are being misled by the BJP on various issues.

Saikia claimed that despite CM Himanta Biswa Sarma knowing that if an opposition MLA cross votes at the Rajya Sabha election, he may be dismissed, the CM continued to mislead him.

The opposition further alleged that the Speaker of the House is being biased in the proceedings.

They alleged that at a time when the opposition was protesting inside the assembly and the house was not in order, the speaker had to halt the proceedings but instead he ignored the demonstration and carried on with the proceedings.

The opposition also accused the BJP of “horse-trading” and demanded the BJP to stop with the practice.

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhupen Borah said, “It was not right for the Chief Minister to visit an opposition MLA’s house at a time when the Rajya Sabha elections are ahead.”

He added that the CM was trying to influence the opposition MLAs.