Agartala: An alleged extremist associated with the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) has surrendered to the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gandacherra, located in the Dhalai district.

According to BSF sources, an unlisted cadre of NLFT (BM) identified as Chhanaklu Debbarma, also known as Sankhulu, hailing from Hanorai Sardar in Sepahijala district, decided to embrace the mainstream of the nation.

Further continuing, Debbarma surrendered before BSF authorities around 9 AM on Saturday.

Chhanaklu Debbarma had joined NLFT (BM) in October 2022.

The ongoing insurgency in Tripura has posed challenges for the state for several decades.

Further legal proceedings are being undertaken regarding the surrender.