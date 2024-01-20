SHILLONG: Personnel of the border security force (BSF) have recovered and seized a substantial quantity of Yaba tablets in Meghalaya.

The Yaba tablets (narcotics substance) were seized by the BSF personnel from an area under Ranikor police station in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

As many as 1728 nos of Yaba tablets were seized by the BSF in an operation that was conducted based on specific inputs.

Three drug peddlers have also been arrested in connection with the seizure of the drug item.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Somison Sangma (25), Jenel D Sangma (23) and Gopal Barman (27).

All the three arrested persons are residents of Nokrianala in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya.