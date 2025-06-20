Agartala: A clash between two rival groups in the Ghaniamara area of Bishalgarh, located in Sepahijala district of Tripura, claimed one life and left at least eight others injured, including a child reported to be in critical condition.

The incident unfolded late Thursday night.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the confrontation began as a verbal altercation between youths from Uttar Mura and South Durganagar.

However, tensions quickly spiraled out of control, escalating into a brutal physical fight. Eyewitnesses said members of both groups were armed with sharp weapons.

Amidst the chaos, Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of South Durganagar, was found unconscious and severely bleeding on the road. His family members rushed to rescue him and attempted to transport him to the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, panic surged when the vehicle carrying him allegedly tried to speed through the crowd, sparking further violence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident led to an intensified clash, injuring at least seven more people, including a minor. Due to the severity of the injuries, four of the victims were later referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala for more advanced medical care.

Authorities responded swiftly, deploying heavy security including personnel from the Tripura State Rifles and the local police to restore order and prevent further escalation.

Tragically, one of the injured, Bacchu Miah also known as Rajjaq Miah succumbed to his injuries. He was reportedly struck by the vehicle during the melee.

Following a formal complaint lodged by his brother-in-law, police registered an FIR and have since conducted multiple raids in search of the accused. However, all named suspects remain absconding at the time of reporting.