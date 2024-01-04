Agartala: The North District of Tripura has witnessed a rise in NDPS cases in 2023 than 2022 while the rate of crime against women has decreased.

North district shares an inter-state boundary with Assam and Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference, North District Police Superintendent Bhanupada Chakraborty addressed the pressing issues of reducing accidents and curbing the escalating menace of drug abuse, shedding light on the police accomplishments from the preceding year.

Superintendent Chakraborty reported a noteworthy reduction in accident-related fatalities. In 2022, the North District witnessed 24 fatalities, a number that decreased to 14 in 2023. This positive trend reflects the dedicated efforts of the police force in ensuring public safety.

He said that the total number of accidents dropped from 53 cases in 2022 to 33 cases in 2023. Incidences involving women also experienced a slight decline from 112 cases in 2022 to 107 cases in 2023, indicating a positive shift in overall road safety.

“While progress was evident in traffic-related matters, Superintendent Chakraborty highlighted the challenges faced in tackling drug-related issues. The number of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases rose from 71 in 2022 to 84 in 2023, underscoring the persistent battle against drug dealers and traffickers”, said the SP.

The SP said that to reinforce adherence to traffic rules, the police collected INR 96 lakh 77000 in fines in 2023, compared to INR 84 lakh in 2022. Superintendent Chakraborty emphasized the need for continued vigilance and strict measures to safeguard citizens.